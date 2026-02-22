BJP, Congress Workers Engage In Pitched Battle In Indore, Several Leaders, Cops Injured

Bhopal: The stir by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Congress office in Indore in protest against the ‘shirtless demonstration’ by the Congress activists during the “India AI Impact Summit’ at Delhi recently turned violent on Saturday, leaving several workers and leaders from both parties as well as the police personnel injured.

The BJP alleged that stones were pelted at the BJYM activists by the Congress workers when the former were marching towards the Congress office in Indore, leading to the violence.

The road in front of the Gandhi Bhawan, the Congress office in Indore, turned into a battlefield with workers from both the parties engaging in pitched battle throwing whatever they had found in their hands, at each other.

Stone, water bottles, oil pouches, oranges and tomatoes were used as missiles to target each other in the battle, police said.

Several leaders from both the parties and nearly half-a-dozen policemen including sub-inspector R S Baghel were injured in the incident, police said.

Police had to use water cannons to disperse and disengage the warring workers of the two parties.

Later, Congress leaders made counter allegations that the BJYM workers first pelted stones at them.

BJP also staged demonstrations at other district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh.