MP: Bhopal’s ’90-Degree’ Bridge Has A Turn Of 118-119 Degrees, Expert Tells MP High Court

Bhopal: The ’90-degree’ Bhopal railway overbridge that became an object of ridicule at the national level has, in fact, a turn of 118-119 degrees, an expert has submitted before the Madhya Pradesh high court.

The expert, a professor from the Bhopal-based Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, submitted his report before the division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdev and Justice Vinay Saraf on Wednesday.

A private construction company that built the flyover had moved the high court challenging the state government’s decision to blacklist it after the ’90-degree’ overbridge triggered a major controversy.

The high court had sought an expert report on the matter in response to the petition.

The state government has sought time from the high court to review its decision to blacklist the construction company in view of the development.

The high court has set September 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.

According to the petitioner, the contract for construction of the flyover was awarded to the company in 2021-22 and the General Agreement Drawing (GAD) was issued by a government agency.

The work was to be completed in 18 months.

The railway overbridge however triggered controversy for its reported sharp right-angle turn which raised the apprehensions of accidents.

This led the state government to constitute a five-member committee to probe the matter.

The probe committee had found flaws in the design of the overbridge.

Seven public works division (PWD) engineers were suspended in connection with it.