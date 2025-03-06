MP bans corporal punishments in schools, orders its strict enforcement

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has directed the district education officers (DEOs) to prevent incidents of corporal punishment in both state-run and private-owned schools in the state and take action against the erring teachers under the law.



The directorate of public instruction (DPI), in its order, asked the DEOs to keep a strict vigil on the incidents of corporal punishment in the government and private schools and take measures to prevent them.



Beating of students is a punishable offence and attracts legal provisions, officials said.



The order by the DPI said physical and mental torture and discrimination of students are prohibited under the Compulsory Education Act.



The order comes in the wake of the Madhya Pradesh Child Protection Commission drawing attention of the state school education department recently regarding corporal punishments given to the students in the schools.

