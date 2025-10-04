MP Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Sale, Test Confirms Presence Of Toxins

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday banned sale and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup after tests confirmed presence of toxins in the drug.

The ban on the cough syrup comes after samples collected from the same batch of the drug, linked to death of nine children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, have been found to have the presence of the highly toxic chemical, Diethylene Glycol (DEG), in laboratory tests, the order issued by the Controller of Food and Drug Administration of the MP government, said.

According to the order, the Director of Drug Control, Tamil Nadu, has informed that ‘Coldrif’ cough syrup (B. No. SR-13, M/D May /2025, E/ DAPR / 2027), manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, was found to be ‘adulterated since it contains Diethylene Glycol (DEG) (48.6 percent w/v) which is a poisonous substance.

The compound DEG can cause kidney and liver failure.

The syrup sample was found non-standard and defective, according to the report by the Drug Controller, Tamil Nadu.

The Madhya Pradesh government has earlier requested the Tamil Nadu authorities to probe the company producing the cough syrup after the tragic death of nine children in Chhindwara district came to light.

The state government received the report on Friday morning, leading to its decision to ban the sale and distribution of the cough syrup and other products manufactured by the same company.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the authorities concerned to launch a drive to stop the sale and distribution of the cough syrup in the state.

As many as nine children died in Chhindwara district in the last one month due to kidney failure, said to be induced by consumption of the particular brand of cough syrup.

The Chhindwara district collector has already ordered a ban on sale and distribution of two cough syrups, Coldrif and Nextro-DS, till further orders in the district following the tragedy.