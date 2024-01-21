MP Bandi Sanjay Inspects Sand Sculpture of Ram Mandir in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Meanwhile, BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar inspected the preparation of Ayodhya Sri Rama Mandir model with sand at the premises of the Mahashakti temple in Karimnagar.

Sanjay said that a large number of people were gearing up to visit temples in the state to celebrate the grand occasion at Ayodhya.

He demanded that the state government must decorate temples and provide facilities along with uninterrupted power on Monday.

He appealed to the people to celebrate the occasion like it was Diwali by lighting at least five lamps in front of their houses to welcome Sri Ram Lalla to their respective houses.