Vijayawada: Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry to join Jana Sena party on Feb. 4.



In a release from the MP’s office on Monday, the MP will join Jana Sena in the presence of party chief Pawan Kalyan at the party office at 4.30 pm on Sunday. He will take primary membership of the party.



The MP resigned from the YSR Congress party on Jan. 13.