MP/ ASI Survey Suggests Existence Of Ancient Temples At Kamal Maula Mosque Site In Mp’s Bhojshala Complex

BHOPAL: The scientific study conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the dispute site of Bhojshala temple- Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district suggested that “The existing structure was made from the parts of earlier temples”.

“Based on scientific investigations, surveys and archaeological excavations conducted, study and analysis of retrieved finds, study of architectural remains, sculptures, and inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that the existing structure was made from the parts of earlier temples”, the ASI survey report, submitted to the Indore branch of Madhya Pradesh high court, said.

The high court heard the matter on Monday and sought views and objections on the ASI survey report from the stakeholders for final hearing in the case.

The ASI survey on the disputed religious site, conducted following a directive by the high court, was submitted before the high court on July 15, 2024 after a 98-day scientific study.

The long-standing dispute relates to claims by the Hindu community that the Bhojshala complex is a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati) and counterclaims by the Muslims that the 11th century structure is Kamal Maula Mosque.

Bhojshala temple- Kamal Maula Mosque complex is an ASI-protected site.

Suggesting the presence of a significant pre-existing structure at the site, a chapter in the ASI survey report, titled “Brief Findings of the Survey” said that ‘retrieved architectural remains, sculptural fragments, large slabs of inscriptions with literary texts, Nagakarnika inscriptions on pillars, etc. suggest that a large structure associated with literary and educational activities existed at the site’.

The survey noted that based on scientific investigations and archaeological remains recovered during the exercise, the earlier structure could be dated to the Parmar (Hindu dynasty) period.

The high court scheduled its next date of hearing in the case to March 16.