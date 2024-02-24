MP Arvind Promises to Reopen Nizam Sugars

Nizamabad: MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday said that the BJP government would reopen the Nizam Sugar Factory. The Modi government reopened 53 sugar factories across the country, he said.

The BJP Bodhan assembly constituency meeting was held at Yedapally on Friday. Arvind Dharmapuri said at the meeting that he does not accept commissions from contractors, like Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

“Earlier, the BRS came to power with a promise to reopen Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days after assuming power, but in vain,” he said.

The MP called upon BJP leaders to work hard for victory of the party in the parliament elections. Based on the performance of local leaders, tickets will be given to them in the coming mandal, zilla parishad and municipal elections, he said. BJP district president K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.