MP: All 8 Victims Of Indore Fire Mishap Died Of Burn Injuries, Suffocation, Autopsy Reports Confirm

BHOPAL: The autopsy reports of all the eight slain people in the March 18 Indore fire tragedy have confirmed that they died of burn injuries and suffocation, police said on Monday.

The autopsy reports mentioned all the eight deaths were a combined result of burn injuries and suffocation, according to in-charge of Tilak Nagar police station in Indore, Manish Lodha.

The eight deceased people included two children.

The body parts of one of the two deceased children were found in mutilated conditions, police said.

The fire started from an electric car parked outside the house of businessman Manoj Pugalia following an explosion at its charging point at around four am on March 18 and soon, the inferno engulfed the three-storey house, burning eight members of his family, including him to death, according to the police.

The doors of the rooms in the building were fitted with digital locks which failed to unlock at the time, trapping the victims in the fire.

The state government has constituted a team of experts to probe the incident.