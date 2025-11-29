MP; AICC Pulls Up PCC Prez For Appointing In Posts, Without Prior Approval

BHOPAL: The AICC has pulled up the Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Jitu Patwari for making some organizational appointments without prior approval of the Central leadership.

The AICC has cancelled these appointments, leaving Mr. Patwari red faced.

In a letter to Mr. Patwari, the AICC general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Madhya Pradesh Harish Chaudhari said that “The appointments of District Organization Ministers made by the Pradesh Congress Committee in certain districts without prior approval are hereby cancelled with immediate effect.”

It is also directed that before making any such appointment in future, a formal proposal must be prepared and sent for approval, and only after receiving the approval should the appointment be made, the letter said.

Sources said that the posts in which appointments were made by Mr. Patwari are not included in the by-laws of the party and hence, the AICC has taken serious note of these appointments.

Around two dozen district organizational ministers have been appointed by Mr. Patwari recently.

Sources said that the matter was brought to the notice of the Central party leadership by a section of party leaders leading to the cancellation of the appointments to these posts.

This was not the first time; Mr. Patwari cut a sorry figure after making appointments to the organizational posts.

He had reconstituted the executive body of the state party after becoming the PCC chief around three years ago.

However, the new body had to be put in abeyance for quite a long-time following the protests by a section of party leaders in the state.