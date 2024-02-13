MP: After Bihar, Mohan Visits UP to Woo Yadav Community

Bhopal: After wooing Yadav community in Bihar to target vote bank of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday visited Azamgarh, considered the bastion of Samajwadi Party (SP), in Uttar Pradesh to court the community in the Yadav-dominated region ahead of the general elections, due in April-May this year.

Mr Yadav held three meetings of the party's local OBC wing at different places in Azamgarh cluster, created by BJP by taking five Lok Sabha constituencies to mobilise grass root level workers of the party ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party workers and leaders on the occasion, Mr Yadav said that BJP has launched a campaign to increase its polling percentage across the Lok Sabha constituencies in the country in the upcoming elections.

He said that the BJP national president has created the cluster concept for the purpose and he was visiting Azamgarh cluster as part of the poll strategy of the party.

Mr Yadav said that his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ensured rapid development of UP and has become very popular in the state.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying that the latter has made January 22, 2024 a historic day by inaugurating the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He exuded confidence that Mr Modi would get a third term in power at Centre with a massive mandate in the upcoming LS polls.

Mr Yadav attacked Congress-led INDI alliance, calling it a ‘grouping of vested interests’.

He also described INDI alliance as a conspiracy of Congress to come to power at the Centre and said that it was well known from the very beginning that the political formation would fizzle out very soon.

Mr Yadav had visited Patna in Bihar last month to woo the Yadav community and make inroads into the vote bank of Lalu Yadav-led RJD in the state.

He had interacted with eminent Yadav leaders of the state and addressed the local BJP workers and leaders during his visit to Patna.