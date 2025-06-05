 Top
9 Of Family Killed As Truck Overturns On Van in MP

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
5 Jun 2025 12:19 AM IST

Nine members of a family were on Wednesday killed and two others injured: Reports

Representational Image/DC file

BHOPAL: Nine members of a family were on Wednesday killed and two others injured when a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van carrying them in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, police said.

The tragedy took place near the Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil at around 2.30 am, Jhabua district superintendent of police Padmavilochan Shukla said.

The truck was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near the Sanjeli railway crossing when it lost its balance and overturned on the van, leading to the tragedy, he said.

Nine persons were killed and two others injured in the mishap.

The injured were admitted to the nearby government hospital.


Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

