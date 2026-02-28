MP/ 6 Constables Served Show Cause Notice For Making Reel In Police Uniform

Bhopal: Six constables in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh have been served show cause notice by the authorities concerned for making reel in police uniform and making it viral on social media.

The six cops made the reel while undergoing training in the police training Centre in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh in violation of rules of the department.

The superintendent of police of the training Centre Surendra Kumar Jain served them show cause notice seeking explanations from them on their conducts which threatened to tarnish the image of the police department, police said.

The six cops made the reel and posted it on social media platform X at 3.04 pm on February 25 which attracted more than 5,000 viewers in three hours.

The video seemed to be inspired by a popular motivational social media post exhorting the people to focus on self-development and not heed to what others say about them.

“We may not be handsome, so what, we have a government job. We may have no clothes, so what, we have uniform”, the cops were heard saying in the video.

The show cause notice threatened disciplinary action against them if their explanations are not found satisfactory, police said.

The Madhya Pradesh police department has banned the police personnel from using uniform in making reels and videos for posting them on social media, saying that it tarnishes the image of the department and warned of disciplinary action in case of violation of the rule.