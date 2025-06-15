MP: 4 Naxals, Including 3 Women, Gunned Down In Balaghat Encounter

Bhopal: At least four Maoists including three women cadres were on Saturday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the jungles of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh, police said.



The encounter took place in the Pachamadadar- Katejharia jungle and the operation by the joint team of Hawk force, the counterinsurgency wing of Madhya Pradesh police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) still continued till the last reports came, police said.

“Four Naxals including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Balaghat district. Weapons including SLR (self-loaded rifle), Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), and .315 bore rifle were recovered”, chief minister Mohan Yadav said.

“Bodies of four Maoists have so far recovered along with weapons at the encounter site. Details regarding casualties among the Naxals and weapons recovered could be known after the search party returns to the camp”, a senior police officer said.

Bodies of the four slain Maoists were yet to be identified, he added.

Maoists’ Vistar dalam is active in Balaghat district bordering Naxal-affected Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

The reds have been trying to establish their base in Balaghat, falling under Kanha National Park, after facing intense pressure by security forces in Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

As many as ten Maoists were killed in separate encounters in Balaghat in the current year so far.