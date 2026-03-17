MP: 35 Senior BJP Leaders From MP Deployed In Poll-Bound States For Election Management

Bhopal: Around three dozen senior BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh have already been deployed in the poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal poll management in their respective assigned areas.

These leaders have been given charge of election management of particular Assembly constituencies in the two states, a senior BJP functionary said here on Tuesday.

While Assam is scheduled to go to Assembly polls on April nine, West Bengal will go to Assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Five states are going to Assembly polls in April.

Results of the Assembly polls in these states are scheduled to be declared on May four.

“Thirty-five senior BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh have been given charges of particular Assembly constituencies for election management in the two poll-bound states of Assam and West Bengal. Majority of them have already left for their assigned areas a month ago”, the BJP leader said.

These BJP leaders have past experiences of poll management for the party in these states, sources said.

“The BJP leaders from MP who have been given the poll assignment in the election-bound states have already started their works”, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said.

Veteran BJP leaders from the state such as chief minister Mohan Yadav, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are going to hit the campaign trail for the party in the five poll-bound states in coming days, sources said.

The list of star campaigners of the party will be released by the Central party.

At least a dozen senior BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh have also been deployed for poll management in particular Assembly constituencies in these poll-bound states.

Majority of them are now camping in their assigned Assembly constituencies for the purpose, a senior BJP functionary of Chhattisgarh unit of the party said.