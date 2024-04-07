MP: 3 killed, 26 injured after in bus-car collision

Bhopal: Three people were on Saturday killed and 26 personnel of Special Armed Force (SAF) of Madhya Pradesh police injured when the bus carrying jawans hit a car and then overturned in the village of Dhanagadha in Seoni district in the state.



The accident happened at around one am, police said.

The bus was carrying jawans of SAF from Mandla to Pandhurna in Madhya Pradesh.

The bus hit the car in which five people including the driver were travelling.

Three passengers of the car including the driver were killed in the accident, police said.