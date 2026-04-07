MP/ 2 Tigers Dead In MP Reserves In 24 Hours, Big Cat Mortality Rises To 16 In Current Year So Far

Bhopal: A female tiger and a cub were found dead in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh reserve forests in a span of 24 hours.

Prima facie, it appears the two big cats died in territorial fights, a forest officer said on Monday.

However, the autopsy reports can only point out the exact causes of their death, the forest officer said.

Carcass of an adult tigress was found in the Kanhari forest beat under Kanha range of Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Mandla district in the state late on Saturday.

The deceased tigress, Sunaina (T-22), had injury marks in some parts of her body but all her organs were found intact, indicating that the big cat was killed in a territorial fight with another tiger, a forest officer of the KTR said.

In another incident, a tiger cub was found dead in the Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Narmadapuram district on Sunday.

Pugmarks of a male tiger and a tigress were found at the spot, indicating that the cub might have been killed in the territorial clash between the big cats, a forest officer of the STR said.

With this, the death of tigers in the state increased to 16 in the current year so far.