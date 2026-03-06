2 Siblings Brutally Murdered On Way To Exam Centre By Uncle Over Family Dispute

Bhopal: Two siblings were on Friday brutally murdered in a Madhya Pradesh village by their uncle over a land dispute in the family, when they were on their way to appear for a competitive examination, police said.

The chilling incident took place in the village of Dharmapuri under Siddikganj police station in Sehore district, police said.

The two siblings, sister (20) and brother (18), were stopped on their way to the exam Centre by their paternal uncle Harisingh Malvya and beaten by a stick allegedly by him, till they breathed last, police said.

The two slain siblings have been identified as Sheetal Malvya and Kuldeep Malvya.

Police suspected that their cousin was also involved in the attack.

According to Sehore district superintendent of police Deepak Shukla, the two siblings sustained serious injuries following the attack on them by the accused and died.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the attack was linked to a long-standing land dispute between Jagdish Malvya, father of the two deceased, and the accused.

The accused waited for the two siblings near their house knowing well that they would step out of their house to go to the exam Centre and intercepted them on the road and attacked them with a stick, police said.

Preliminary probe suggested that the two deceased tried to defend themselves but did not retaliate, out of respect for their uncle.

Two people were detained for questioning in the incident, police said.

Probe was on into the incident.