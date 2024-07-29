MP: 2 ‘kanwariyas’ killed, 14 others injured in truck- trolley collision

Bhopal: Two ‘kanwariyas’, Hindu devotees who carry water from local rivers to offer at the ‘Shivlinga’ in the month of Shravan, were on Monday killed and 14 others injured when a truck hit a tractor-trolley which was trailing them for assistance in Morena district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place at around five am on National Highway number 44, around ten km from district headquarters of Morena, police said.

The incident triggered outrage among the locals who dragged the truck driver out of his vehicle and beat him.

The irate people also staged roadblock in the area, police said.

The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger, Morena additional superintendent of police Anurag Thakur said.