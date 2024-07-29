MP: 2 Congress leaders suspended for welcoming MP minister in party office

Bhopal: Two senior Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh were suspended on charges of indiscipline for according warm welcome to state urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in the party office in Indore.

The state party leadership took note of the development of July 12 in which Indore city unit president of the party Surjit Singh Chaddha and Indore district unit president Sadashiv Yadav were seen greeting Mr Vijayvargiya in the party office, Gandhi Bhavan, in Indore by offering him sweets and tea, and suspended them from the party.

Mr Vijayvargiya had gone to the Gandhi Bhavan in Indore to invite the Congress leaders to take part in the ongoing tree plantation drive in the city, being undertaken under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

A notice issued by the party to the two leaders called it as an act of indiscipline by them for according warm welcome to Mr Vijayvargiya in the party office in Indore, named after Mahatma Gandhi, since the senior BJP leader ‘killed democratic values’ by allegedly plotting withdrawal of nomination by Congress candidate in Indore Akshay Kant Bam in the last Lok Sabha elections, denying the grand old party to field a candidate in the seat.

This amounted to snatching away the right to vote of the people, the notice issued on July 20 said.

The two Congress leaders were asked to reply to the notice within a week.

“The party has not received a satisfactory reply to the notice from both the leaders and they are still suspended from their posts. The two Congress leaders showed unnecessary courtesy to Mr Vijayvargiya by greeting him in the party office which actually is dishonesty to the party”, Congress media in-charge here Mukesh Nayak said.