MP: 14 Killed, 21 Injured as Mini Truck Overturns

Bhopal: At least 14 people including eight women were on Thursday killed and 21 others injured when a mini truck in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a 20-ft deep farmland in Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The tragic incident happened at Badjhar Ghat under Shahpura police station at around 1.30 am when the driver of the ill fated pick-up van lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn, Dindori district collector Vikas Mishra said.

The slain 14 passengers of the mini truck included six men and eight women. The driver of the vehicle Ajmer Tekam was arrested and later produced in the local court which sent him to jail.

Total 35 people were travelling in the vehicle.They were returning to Amahi Debri village after attending a function in Masur Ghugri village in the district when the incident took place.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each to the next kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh each to the injured.“Fourteen people died in the accident in Dindori. I have ordered a probe into the incident”, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragic deaths in the accident.

“The road accident that happened in Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, is very sad. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength in this difficult time. I wish speedy recovery to the injured people. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims”, a post in X by PM said.

President Draupadi Murmu also expressed condolences to the bereaved family.