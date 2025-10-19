MP: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies In Blaze In Multistorey Building

Bhopal: A 11-year-old boy on Saturday died and five others injured when a multistorey building in Indore in Madhya Pradesh caught fire, police said.

The incident happened when the three-storied house belonging to a scrap dealer caught fire due to a short circuit, police said.

Foam and sponge materials were stored in the house which caused the fire, triggered by a short-circuit, spread very fast in the building.

Thick black smoke soon engulfed the entire building leading to suffocation of six members of the family of the scrap dealer, police said.

While the 11-year-old boy suffocated to death, other five members of the family were rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital where they have been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU), police said.

The blaze was brought under control by the firefighting personnel.