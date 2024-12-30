 Top
MP: 10-year-boy pulled out of borewell after 16-hour-rescue Op, dies

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
30 Dec 2024 10:55 AM IST
Representational Image

Bhopal: A ten-year-old boy was pulled out of an open borewell in a village in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh in a 16-hour rescue operation on Sunday morning, but could not be saved.

Sumeet Meena fell into the borewell in the village of Pipaliya on Saturday afternoon while flying a kite.

His family members started searching for him when he was found missing for a long time and later spotted him inside the borewell.

They soon alerted the police.

The boy got trapped at a depth of 39 ft in the 140 ft-deep borewell.

“Sumit fell into the borewell at around 3.30 pm on Saturday. The rescue operation to pull him out began around two and a half hours later at six pm. He was taken out of the borewell at around 9.30 am on Sunday”, Guna district additional superintendent of police Man Singh Thakur said.

The boy was rushed to the local hospital after he was rescued.

He was declared dead by the doctors.

According to Guna district collector Satyendra Singh, a 40 ft-deep parallel pit was dug to reach out to the boy stuck in the borewell.

Teams of the National Disaster Rapid Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Rapid Force (SDRF) joined the rescue operation.

Guna district collector and SP were present on the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Madhya Pradesh Guna district Open Borewell Boy Falls into Borewell National Disaster Rapid Force NDRF State Disaster Rapid Force SDRF Borewell accident 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

