 Top
Home » Nation

MP: 10 Congressmen injured as stage collapses during protest

Nation
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
11 March 2025 11:27 AM IST

The stage came down crashing for being unable to withstand the weights of the Congress leaders present on the dais, leaving at least ten party activists including a couple of leaders injured, sources said.

MP: 10 Congressmen injured as stage collapses during protest
x
Bhopal: Police use water cannons to disperse Madhya Pradesh Congress Farmer Cell members during a protest against the state government, in Bhopal, Monday, March 10, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: At least ten Congress activists were on Monday injured when the stage at the rally held here by the party to protest against the alleged failure by the state government to fulfill the promises made to the farmers, collapsed.

The stage came down crashing for being unable to withstand the weights of the Congress leaders present on the dais, leaving at least ten party activists including a couple of leaders injured, sources said.

Sources said that the injured Congress workers were given first-aid treatment.

The party called for gherao of the state Assembly, the budget session of which commenced on Monday, in protest against the state government’s failure to implement various promises made to the farmers before the last Assembly polls.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Congress affairs in Madhya Pradesh Harish Choudhury who was present on the occasion however dismissed the incident, saying that ‘Such things happen during a struggle’.

He said that his party was gaining strength in Madhya Pradesh to wage a struggle against the state BJP government.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
madhya pradesh 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X