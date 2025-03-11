MP: 10 Congressmen injured as stage collapses during protest

Bhopal: At least ten Congress activists were on Monday injured when the stage at the rally held here by the party to protest against the alleged failure by the state government to fulfill the promises made to the farmers, collapsed.

The stage came down crashing for being unable to withstand the weights of the Congress leaders present on the dais, leaving at least ten party activists including a couple of leaders injured, sources said.

Sources said that the injured Congress workers were given first-aid treatment.

The party called for gherao of the state Assembly, the budget session of which commenced on Monday, in protest against the state government’s failure to implement various promises made to the farmers before the last Assembly polls.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Congress affairs in Madhya Pradesh Harish Choudhury who was present on the occasion however dismissed the incident, saying that ‘Such things happen during a struggle’.

He said that his party was gaining strength in Madhya Pradesh to wage a struggle against the state BJP government.