Moving train catches fire in Haryana, few injured

The train was headed to Delhi from Jind via Sampla and Bahadurgarh.

The fire broke out in a portion of the train and it was soon shrouded in smoke, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

"According to preliminary information, it is suspected that there was a short-circuit in an electrical appliance on the train and as a result, some firecrackers that were being carried by a passenger burst," the official said on phone from Bahadurgarh.

Two to three passengers sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said.