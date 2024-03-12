Move Airport Authority: Telangana HC Tells Realtor

Hyderabad:Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed Urbanrise Builders LLP, a realtor company, to file an application in a week’s time and await its decision on a construction near Dindigul air force station. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the Union of India against the metropolitan development authority and others challenging the action of the authorities in not initiating appropriate steps against Urbanrise builders for illegal constructions near the Dundigal air force station.

According to the Union of India, constructions were permitted over and above the prohibited height. Around 12 stories of a 20-storey building were carried out before the court intervened with an interim direction stalling further constructions. A construction company in its present application sought permission to carry out its construction within the permissible limits and undertook to demolish such constructions contrary to law. Justice Vinod Kumar directed the realtor company to move the airport authority within a period of one week.