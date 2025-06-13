MoU With France To Provide Global Platform For MP Culture, Tourism

Bhopal: A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving Madhya Pradesh and France, signed on Friday, is set to provide a global platform for the state to showcase its culture and tourism.

The MoU was signed by Dr Thierry Mathou, ambassador of France to India, Shiv Shankar Shukla, principal secretary, Madhya Pradesh tourism and culture department, and Akhilesh Verma, president of alliance of Francaise de Bhopal.

The agreement will remain valid for three years and can be extended for three years with mutual consent, a spokesman of the state government said.

Key features of the MoU included joint organization of cultural events such as festivals, music and dance performances, exhibitions, film screenings, culinary events, and other cultural programmes.

A dedicated Indo-French cultural calendar will be prepared annually.

According to the spokesman, tourism promotion materials of the state will be translated into French, and special initiatives will be undertaken to attract French tourists.

Officials and guides in the tourism sector will also receive training in French language and culture.

“This agreement will significantly boost the state’s cultural strategy and provide a global platform to local artists, craftsmen, students and cultural organizations, helping establish the Madhya Pradesh government’s unique identity on the international stage”, chief minister Mohan Yadav who was present on the occasion said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadav stated that India and France have always shared cordial relations, which have deepened further following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France.

He said Madhya Pradesh is keen not only to build cultural but also commercial ties with France.

Mr. Yadav highlighted the potential for mutual cooperation in areas such as industrial development, entrepreneurship, and promotion of traditional crafts.

“The MoU will provide a global platform to the state’s artists and lead to a significant increase in tourist arrivals from France and Europe”, he said.

French ambassador Mr. Mathou said France focuses particularly on tourism, security, environment, and education.

“This MoU will further strengthen cultural ties between India and France, opening new opportunities in art, education and tourism”, he said.