Mothers of top Maoists appeal to sons to give up guns, join mainstream

Raipur: Mothers of two top Maoists, Hidma Madvi and Barsa Deva, have fervently appealed to their sons to give up guns and join the mainstream.

In the video messages to their respective Maoist sons, they exhorted them to leave the red cadre and return to the village to spend a peaceful life with their families.

The videos were released by Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma here on Tuesday.

Mr. Sharma visited Puvarti village in Sukma district, the native place of both the hardcore Maoists, along with senior police officers, including Bastar range inspector general of police P Sunderraj on Monday and met mothers of both the Naxal leaders.

“Had I known the location where you are now put up, I would have myself ventured into the jungle to get you back home. Please come back home and you can lead a peaceful life by taking up a livelihood”, Hidma’s mother Madvi Punji said in the video message.

Deva’s mother Barse Singe was heard appealing to her son in the video to shun Maoism and return home to lead a peaceful life with the family.

Both the top Maoists are tribal natives of Bastar in Chhattisgarh.

Hidma Madvi, one of the most wanted Naxals in Chhattisgarh, was the first commander of the Maoists’ Battalion number one, the first combat formation raised by the ultras.

Hidma who proved to be elusive for the security forces for the last two and half decades rose in the rank of Maoist cadre to become the Central Committee member.

He is considered a ruthless strategist, groomed by top Maoists such as Ramanna, the powerful ex-secretary of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee of Maoists who died around a decade ago, and Basavaraju, the former CPI (Maoist) general secretary slain in an encounter with security forces in Abujhmad under Narayanpur district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh in May this year.

He was allegedly involved in several major attacks on security forces in Bastar in the last two decades.

His childhood friend, Deva, was once in-charge of his security and currently heads the Maoists’ Battalion number one.

Mr. Sharma said that the two Maoists would be rescued safely and given red carpet welcome if they desired to surrender before the police.