Mother Ends Life As She Couldn't Celebrate Her Son's Birthday

1 Feb 2024 7:03 PM GMT
A 34-year-old man, Mohammed Tasvur Ali, was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law Mohammed Pappu at his hairdressing saloon in Noorienagar, Bandlaguda police said on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman, who had medical issues, died by suicide at her home at Padmanagar on Wednesday, Pet Basheerabad police said on Thursday. Her family was not present at that time. Police said she was upset she was not able to celebrate her son’s birthday.

Police said Ashwini was undergoing treatment for three months. She was concerned about her kids’ well being and upset over her ill-health. Bedridden for the past few days she was not able to organize a celebration for her son’s birthday, police said.

Kondal Rao and Ashwini, natives of Ongole, were married in 2018 and shifted to the city. The couple had two sons. olice registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the victim's body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

