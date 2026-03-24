Most-Wanted Maoist Leader Sukru Surrenders in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough in Odisha’s ongoing anti-Maoist operations, one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, Sukru, surrendered before security forces in Kandhamal district on Tuesday. Four other Maoists also laid down their arms along with him, marking a significant step towards curbing Left-wing extremism in the State.

Confirming the development, Anti-Naxal Additional Director General of Police, Sanjeeb Panda, said Sukru had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time due to his deep involvement in insurgent activities in Kandhamal and adjoining regions. Carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, he was considered a key figure in the Maoist hierarchy. His surrender is being seen as a major success for security forces engaged in sustained operations in the region.

The development comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informing the State Legislative Assembly that Maoist presence in Odisha has dwindled sharply, with only around 15 cadres reportedly still active. He noted that the remaining insurgents are largely confined to the forested tri-junction of Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, with no recent Maoist activity reported from other parts of the State.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that 96 Maoists and militia members had surrendered by March 15, attributing the trend to intensified security operations and effective rehabilitation measures. Despite the progress, Kandhamal continues to be classified as a Maoist-affected district due to its challenging terrain and strategic location.

Reinforcing the State’s resolve, Director General of Police Y.B. Khurania said a major operation is currently underway in the tri-junction zone. He described the recent recovery of a Maoist arms dump in Kandhamal as a significant breakthrough in dismantling the insurgent network.

“We are confident of meeting the March 31 deadline to eradicate the Naxal problem from Odisha,” Khurania said, adding that vigilance has been stepped up along inter-state borders with Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to prevent infiltration.

Officials said coordinated multi-state operations continue, with Odisha maintaining high alert as it moves towards eliminating Maoist influence entirely.