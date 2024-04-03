Mosques See Huge Turnout as Ramzan Enters Last Days

Hyderabad: During the sacred month of Ramzan, amidst the prominence of iftar gatherings and bustling shopping sprees, one distinctive facet takes centrestage -- Taraweeh prayers. These prayers are a special form of nightly worship observed by the members of Muslim community following the evening Isha prayers. During Taraweeh, Muslims engage in the recitation of the entire Quran, with one of its 30 parts recited daily.

Maulana Syed Mumshad Pasha Quadri, the president of Markazi Majlis-e-Quadria, explained the significance of Taraweeh prayers, stating, "Taraweeh is a special Sunnah prayer comprising the recitation of Quranic portions across 20 raka'at, interspersed with salaams. The recitation during Taraweeh holds profound significance, as the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramzan."

In accordance with Hadees, it is believed that whoever prays on Laylatul Qadr, occurring on one of the five odd nights of the last 10 days of Ramzan, with faith and sincerity, will have their past sins forgiven.

Moreover, it is said that staying up in prayer throughout this night yields rewards equivalent to worshipping Allah for a thousand months, surpassing 83 years. Religious scholars have appealed to the members of the community to focus on spirituality rather than spending time on feasting and shopping.

Mosques typically experience a significant influx of worshipers during these blessed nights, as the faithful strive to maximise the spiritual benefits of the concluding days of Ramzan.

Mohammed Faiz, a resident of Upperpally, shared his experience of attending Taraweeh prayers at the Faiz Ul Quran mosque along with his friends. Similarly, Asiya Khamer Jahan, residing in Red Hills, expressed gratitude for the guidance provided by elders and religious mentors, which facilitates the preservation of religious observances and spiritual growth.

Many mosques arrange for Sehri meals following Taraweeh prayers, and some also make separate arrangements for female worshipers during the Taraweeh sessions.