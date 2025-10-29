 Top
More Polling Stations in 12 States & UTs to Cut Queue Times After Electoral Roll Revision

29 Oct 2025 3:07 PM IST

Bihar leads with 90,712 stations capped at 1,200 voters each; new booths in high-rises, colonies, slums from Nov 4

Election Commission’s special revision in 12 states and UTs starting November 4 will add polling stations—following Bihar’s model of max 1,200 voters per booth—to reduce queues, keep families together, and limit travel to 2 km.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed electoral authorities in nine states and three union territories to conduct booth rationalisation alongside the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls starting November 4, aiming to cap each polling station at a maximum of 1,200 voters—down from 1,500 earlier—to reduce queue times and enhance voter convenience.

Bihar, having completed its voter list clean-up, has already implemented the change, becoming the first state to limit stations to 1,200 electors. The exercise increased Bihar’s polling stations from 77,895 to 90,712.

The ECI has instructed officials to establish new booths in high-rise residential colonies, housing societies, and slum clusters, ensuring no voter travels beyond 2 km to a polling station wherever feasible. District election officers must consult political parties on new booth locations and ensure all family members are assigned to the same station.

The rationalisation is expected to streamline voting, minimise waiting periods, and boost participation.

The states and UTs undertaking SIR include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

