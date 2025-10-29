More Polling Stations in 12 States & UTs to Cut Queue Times After Electoral Roll Revision

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed electoral authorities in nine states and three union territories to conduct booth rationalisation alongside the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls starting November 4, aiming to cap each polling station at a maximum of 1,200 voters—down from 1,500 earlier—to reduce queue times and enhance voter convenience.

Bihar, having completed its voter list clean-up, has already implemented the change, becoming the first state to limit stations to 1,200 electors. The exercise increased Bihar’s polling stations from 77,895 to 90,712.

The ECI has instructed officials to establish new booths in high-rise residential colonies, housing societies, and slum clusters, ensuring no voter travels beyond 2 km to a polling station wherever feasible. District election officers must consult political parties on new booth locations and ensure all family members are assigned to the same station.

The rationalisation is expected to streamline voting, minimise waiting periods, and boost participation.

The states and UTs undertaking SIR include Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.