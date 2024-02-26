More Historical Paintings to be on Display at Visakha Museum

Visakhapatnam: Efforts are on to display paintings depicting the history of Visakhapatnam at the Visakha Museum, which had recently been reopened on occasion of Milan 2024 after carrying out its modernisation works.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner C.M. Saikanth Verma himself is in talks with Vizag-based historians and with renowned painters on this issue.

The matter of displaying historical pictures of Vizag came up when district collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna, joint collector Mayur Ashok and Saikanth Verma visited the museum and saw the crafts and arts on display there.

Interestingly, passionate historian Edward Paul also accompanied the three. The biggest passion of Edward has been to unearth Vizag’s history over the centuries. Every anecdote or yarn associated with the port city’s past has gone through his lens for verification and validation.

The collector made some suggestions to museum curator Venkataramana on putting up displays at the museum, which also has 20 sketches from the Vizag Sketchers team. The collector, joint collector and the commissioner congratulated artists Preethi Sangeeta and P.V Hanumantu of the Vizag Sketchers team for their efforts.