Monsoon on Time in Telangana: IMD

Hyderabad: As the country awaits the arrival of the rainy season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecast its probable advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, and Nicobar Islands by May 19. It is possible that the monsoon could arrive over the state on schedule, after its onset in Kerala on June 1.

The monsoon would reach Rayalaseema around June 6 and then reach Telangana. Last year, the monsoon entered the South Andaman sea on May 19.

An IMD report in April had said that the monsoon showers between June and September were likely to be above normal, at 106 per cent of the long period average (LPA), over the southern peninsula.

Telangana along with any parts of the southern states and Goa are expected to witness scattered to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds ranging from 30-50 kmph during this period.

In Telangana, the IMD-Hyderabad issued a yellow alert for various districts, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The weather pattern is expected to affect multiple regions including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and several others, posing potential challenges for residents.

On Wednesday, thunderstorms with 30-40 kmph winds are expected in isolated areas across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam, districts. Similar conditions are forecast for the following days, with increased wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph in some regions. On May 16, districts such as Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli are expected to experience heightened storm activity.

As the week progresses, the IMD continues to caution against potential disruptions due to severe weather conditions.

For Hyderabad and its neighbourhood, the IMD predicted a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds in the evening or night over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 37°C and 27°C respectively, with surface winds likely to be easterlies at speeds of 6-40 kmph. The forecast for the subsequent 48 hours indicates similar weather patterns, with temperatures hovering around 39°C during the day and 27°C at night, and south-easterly winds prevailing.