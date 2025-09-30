Monsoon Fury Claims 1,528 Lives Across India: IMD

New Delhi: Extreme weather events during the June to September monsoon season claimed at least 1,528 lives across India, with Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra among the worst-hit states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.The IMD gave these figures citing data from media reports.

Of the total deaths, 935 were caused by floods and heavy rains, while 570 people were killed in lightning and thunderstorms. Twenty-two deaths were linked to heat waves. Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest toll at 290, including 153 deaths due to floods and heavy rains and 135 from lightning.

Himachal Pradesh reported 141 fatalities, almost all of them caused by torrential rains that triggered flash floods and landslides. Jammu and Kashmir followed with 139 deaths, also largely rain-related. Maharashtra reported 135 deaths, primarily due to floods, while Bihar registered 62 deaths, all linked to lightning.

Uttar Pradesh was another badly-affected state with 201 fatalities, of which 112 were caused by lightning and 69 by heavy rains. Jharkhand reported 129 deaths, with lightning accounting for the bulk at 95. Gujarat saw 31 deaths, Delhi three and Odisha 36. The data shows a sharp regional variation in weather hazards.

While Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir bore the brunt of floods and landslides, states in the Indo-Gangetic belt such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh saw a higher toll from lightning strikes. India received 937.2 mm of rain against the normal of 868.6 mm this monsoon season, a surplus of 8 per cent.

East and northeast India recorded 1,089.9 mm rainfall, 20 per cent below the normal of 1,367.3 mm. Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya saw deficient rainfall in three of the four monsoon months.

Rainfall over east and northeast India this season was the second lowest since 1901. The lowest was in 2013 (1,065.7 mm). Studies show rainfall in this region has decreased over the last two decades, the IMD said.

Northwest India recorded 747.9 mm, 27.3 per cent above normal, the highest since 2001 and the sixth highest since 1901. All districts in the region saw above-normal rain in June, August and September.

Punjab witnessed its worst flooding in decades, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir reported cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that damaged infrastructure and displaced people.

The IMD attributed the surplus rain to active monsoon conditions supported by frequent western disturbances that enhanced rainfall over the region. Central India received 1,125.3 mm rainfall, 15.1 per cent above normal, while the southern peninsula recorded 9.9 per cent surplus. The country saw 8.9 per cent above-normal rainfall in June, 4.8 per cent in July, 5.2 per cent in August and 15.3 per cent in September.