Monsoon Covers Delhi Two Days Late

New Delhi: The monsoon on Sunday covered Delhi two days after the normal date of June 27 and advanced over the remaining parts of the country nine days before the usual date of July 8. The national capital, meanwhile, received light rainfall on Sunday, bringing a slight respite from the hot and humid weather.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch below the season’s average. A yellow alert has been issued for the Delhi-NCR area, with the IMD forecasting generally a cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunderstorms in the night.

According to the IMD data, this is the earliest the monsoon has covered the entire country since 2020, when it did so by June 26. “The monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the entire Delhi area today, June 29 2025,” the IMD said in a statement.

It said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to continue in many parts of northwest, central, east and northeast India over the next seven days. Extremely heavy rain may occur in some areas of Jharkhand on June 29 and 30 and in Odisha on June 29, the weather department added.

The rain-bearing system usually makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17 and withdraws completely by October 15.

This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it arrived on May 23. Supported by strong low-pressure systems over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the monsoon advanced rapidly over the next few days, covering areas up to central Maharashtra, including Mumbai and the entire northeast by May 29.

However, this was followed by a prolonged stagnation of around 18 days, from May 29 to June 16. Though it gradually covered the remaining parts of the country in the days that followed, its arrival in Delhi and adjoining areas was delayed due to anti-cyclonic winds over the region that hindered the flow of monsoon currents.

The monsoon reached Delhi on June 28 last year, June 25 in 2023, June 30 in 2022, July 13 in 2021 and June 25 in 2020. The system covered the entire country by July 2 in 2024, 2023 and 2022; July 13 in 2021 and June 26 in 2020.

In May, the IMD had forecast that India is likely to receive 106 per cent of the long-period average rainfall of 87 cm during the June-September monsoon season. Rainfall between 96 and 104 per cent of this 50-year average is considered “normal”.

Above-normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country, except Ladakh, adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh, the northeast and some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

Some isolated areas in Punjab, Haryana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may record below-normal rainfall. The monsoon is crucial for India’s agriculture, which supports the livelihood of 42 per cent of the population and contributes 18.2 per cent to GDP. It also plays a key role in replenishing reservoirs essential for drinking water and power generation.