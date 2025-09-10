Monkeys Block Traffic After Companion Killed By SUV In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Traffic came to a standstill in Korei village under Jajpur district’s Korei area on Tuesday after a troop of monkeys blocked the road mourning the death of one of their companions, which was fatally hit by an SUV, reports said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the Korei Block Office when a monkey attempting to cross the road was run over by a Mahindra Bolero vehicle and died on the spot.

Soon after, dozens of monkeys descended from nearby trees, surrounded the body, and prevented vehicles and pedestrians from passing. Witnesses said the monkeys repeatedly tried to lift the dead animal, forcing traffic disruption for some time.

On being informed, Korei Police Station officer Rakesh Tripathy reached the spot and arranged for the body’s disposal. Local youths, under police supervision, performed the final rites.

The incident drew the attention of locals, who described the behaviour of the troop as a striking display of solidarity and grief