Monkeys Block Traffic After Companion Killed By SUV In Odisha

10 Sept 2025 9:53 PM IST

In Pain: Mourning the death of their companion in a road accident, monkeys block a road in Korei village of Odisha’s Jajpur district in protest. (Image:DC)

Bhubaneswar: Traffic came to a standstill in Korei village under Jajpur district’s Korei area on Tuesday after a troop of monkeys blocked the road mourning the death of one of their companions, which was fatally hit by an SUV, reports said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near the Korei Block Office when a monkey attempting to cross the road was run over by a Mahindra Bolero vehicle and died on the spot.

Soon after, dozens of monkeys descended from nearby trees, surrounded the body, and prevented vehicles and pedestrians from passing. Witnesses said the monkeys repeatedly tried to lift the dead animal, forcing traffic disruption for some time.

On being informed, Korei Police Station officer Rakesh Tripathy reached the spot and arranged for the body’s disposal. Local youths, under police supervision, performed the final rites.

The incident drew the attention of locals, who described the behaviour of the troop as a striking display of solidarity and grief


About the AuthorAkshaya Kumar Sahoo
With 27 years of journalistic experience at Deccan Chronicle and The Asian Age. His expertise spans politics, government, business, culture, tribal affairs, gender issues, and more.

