Mongolian President Kicks Off State Visit To India, To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi

PTI
13 Oct 2025 11:47 PM IST

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived here on Monday on a four-day State visit to India during which he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shore up bilateral cooperation.

Mongolian President (Image:DC)

NEW DELHI: Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived here on Monday on a four-day State visit to India during which he will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shore up bilateral cooperation.

On arrival at the airport, he was received by Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

On October 11, the MEA had announced his official visit to India from October 13-16, and issued an advisory.



