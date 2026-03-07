Mohan Declares Rs 40 Bonus On Every Quintal Of Wheat Procured

BHOPAL, Mar 7: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal of wheat to be procured from the farmers.

The bonus amount will be given in addition to the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,585 per quintal of wheat declared by the Centre.

With this incentive, farmers will receive Rs 2,625 per quintal of wheat, he said.

Mr. Yadav said that the state government is committed to fulfil its promise of procuring wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal, made by the ruling BJP before the 2023 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

“We will increase the procurement price in a phased manner to ensure that the wheat growers receive Rs 2,700 per quintal by 2028”, the chief minister said.

He also announced a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal on urad procurement to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce.

He was addressing a meeting with representatives of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh at Samatva Bhawan, the chief minister’s official residence here.

Mr. Yadav has ordered to extend the wheat procurement period from March seven to March ten to facilitate the wheat growers to register for procurement of their wheat.