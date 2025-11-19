Mohan Bhagwat to Embark on 3-day Visit to Manipur Tomorrow

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to start his three-days long visit to Manipur on Thursday for the first time since ethnic clashes broke out in 2023. His three-day visit will involve meetings with various community leaders, also seen as an attempt to expedite reconciliation process among the various ethnic groups of the state.

Informing that Mr Bhgwat in his three-day long stay in the state will interact with prominent citizens of the state, the RSS state general secretary Tarun Kumar Sharma told reporters that he would also be meeting the representatives of different tribal groups.

He said that Sarsanghchalak's visit to the state is in connection with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. “He is arriving in Imphal from Guwahati on November 20 and will leave on November 22," he said. Mr Bhagwat last visited the state in 2022.

Pointing out that they have planned meeting of the RSS chief with many youth leaders from hills as well as valley, he said, "On the day of his arrival, he will be meeting with entrepreneurs and eminent individuals at a programme at Konjeng Leikai in Imphal. On November 21, Mr Bhagwat will meet and interact with tribal leaders from the Manipur hills,” he said.

It is significant that more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Mr Bhagwat who is in Assam said that anyone who takes "pride in Bharat" is a Hindu. Bhagwat, during an interaction with people in Guwahati stated that 'Hindu' is not merely a religious term but a civilisational identity rooted in thousands of years of cultural continuity.

"Bharat and Hindu are synonymous. India does not need an official declaration to be a 'Hindu rashtra'. Its civilisational ethos already reflects it," said Mr Bhagwat.