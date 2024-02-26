Top
Modi’s Visit to Vizag Cancelled

DC Correspondent
25 Feb 2024 8:58 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-25 21:26:50.0)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Image: Twitter)
Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, which had been organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for the inauguration of its renovated refinery in Visakhapatnam on March 1, stands cancelled. A senior HPCL official disclosed that they received the communication of cancellation and have stopped making arrangements for his programme. This comes at a time when preparations were underway for a public meeting scheduled at AU grounds in the same regards. Nonetheless, the district administration said that no official communication had been made regarding the cancellation.


