Modi’s Visit to Vizag Cancelled

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, which had been organised by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for the inauguration of its renovated refinery in Visakhapatnam on March 1, stands cancelled. A senior HPCL official disclosed that they received the communication of cancellation and have stopped making arrangements for his programme. This comes at a time when preparations were underway for a public meeting scheduled at AU grounds in the same regards. Nonetheless, the district administration said that no official communication had been made regarding the cancellation.



