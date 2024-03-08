Modi cuts Rs 100 on LPG refill marking Women's Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a cut of Rs 100 in the price of LPG cylinder, marking the International Women's Day.

Taking to X, Modi said: "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

The PM said that the move was aimed at making cooking gas affordable, and also support the well-being of families, by ensuring a healthier environment.

"This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the post read further.





Last year, the government hiked the subsidy from Rs 200 per 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year to Rs 300 per refill. The Rs 300 subisdy per refill is for the current fiscal, ending on March 31.

In another post on X, PM Modi greeted people on the International Women's Day.

"We salute the strength, courage, and resilience of our Nari Shakti and laud their accomplishments across various fields. Our government is committed to empowering women through initiatives in education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, technology and more," he said.