Modi's Charisma and Cadre’s Diligence Winning People’s Trust: Vishweshwar

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for Chevella Lok Sabha seat Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said that politicians often struggle to win the trust and confidence of the people but Narendra Modi stands apart as a leader, who is assured of the unwavering support of the people. The Modi wave sweeping across the country stems from this very trust, he said.

Addressing a huge gathering of booth presidents of the party from Chevella parliamentary constituency, Reddy said the political waves are a rare phenomenon in India politics. But, the Modi wave is currently surging with full force and is being felt distinctly across Telangana, and in particular in Chevella.

“Thanks to the Modi wave, I will win with a massive three lakh votes. Modi's satisfaction lies not in victories attributed solely to his name, but rather in wins earned through the dedication and hard work of the party cadre and booth committees”, he said.

Despite favorable poll surveys in Chevella, the role of booth leaders plays a pivotal role in persuading the undecided voters.

The booth presidents are the ones who can make the crucial difference and clinch the issue in favour of the BJP, Reddy exhorted the gathering.

The party’s state unit chief G. Kishan Reddy also addressed the meeting.