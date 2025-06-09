Modi, Yunus Exchange Eid Greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser of interim government Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

“This holy festival is an integral part of the rich and diverse cultural heritage of India and is celebrated with immense joy and fervour by millions of people of Islamic faith across the country. It reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion, and brotherhood, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world. I take this opportunity to extend my best wishes for your good health and well being,” Mr Modi wrote in a letter to Mr Ynus.

Responding to PM Modi, Mr Yunus said he deeply appreciated the thoughtful message, kind greetings and warm wishes on Eid-ul-Azha “which reflects the shared values” between the two countries. He added Eid-ul-Azha is a time of reflection, which brings communities together in the spirit of festivity, sacrifice, generosity and unity.”

"I am confident that the spirit of mutual respect and understanding will continue to guide our nations to work together for the wellbeing of our peoples. On this blessed occasion, I wish you good health and the people of India peace, progress and prosperity, " Prof Yunus wrote to PM Modi in reply to his Eid greetings.