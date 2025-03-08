Modi Worried by India’s Obesity Levels

New Delhi: As Friday marked the “Jan Aushadhi Diwas”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the BJP-led NDA government's commitment to providing high-quality, affordable medicines to all citizens, ensuring a healthy and fit India. During the day, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the NAMO Hospital (Phase I) at Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

“Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is not just a Union territory but a source of pride and heritage. This is why we are transforming the region into a model state known for its holistic development”, said Modi, asserting that he envisions the region to be recognized for its high-tech infrastructure, modern healthcare services, world-class educational institutes, tourism, blue economy, industrial progress, new opportunities for youth, and women's participation in development.

The 450-bed NAMO Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 460 crore, is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Union territory and will provide state-of-the-art medical care to the people in the region, especially the tribal communities.

Earlier in the day, quoting a post from the MyGovIndia handle on X, the Prime Minister posted, "#JanAushadhiDiwas reflects our commitment to provide top quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India…"

Echoing Modi's sentiments, Union health minister J.P. Nadda said the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has transformed healthcare with the mantra of "Achhi Bhi, Sasti Bhi', ensuring high-quality and affordable medicines for all.

Sharing a video message on X, Nadda urged everyone to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras and try the medicines to experience their quality and affordability firsthand. He said this initiative provides essential medicines at 50-90 per cent lower prices.

The Union health minister said more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functioning in the country, which are selling inexpensive medicines to more than 10-lakh people, leading to savings of ?30,000 crores.

The minister said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras sell 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering diverse therapeutic needs. "Unlike free medicine schemes, the PMBJP maintains sustainability through stringent quality checks, competitive procurement and a robust supply chain managed by PMBI (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India). To promote entrepreneurship and inclusivity, special incentives are provided for the SC/ST communities, women and businesses in remote areas," he stated.

Nadda also visited Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Bilaspur and interacted with beneficiaries on the occasion. The PMBI, the implementing agency of PMBJP, is celebrating the seventh Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025, which commenced with Jan Aushadhi Jan Chetna Abhiyan on March 1 across the country and ended with the celebration of Jan Aushadhi Diwas on March 7.

The newly formed BJP government in Delhi also vowed to establish Jan Aushadhi Kendras under the PMBJP across the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta visited a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ashok Vihar, where she explained the benefits of the project and encouraged people to avail themselves of the benefit.

“Delhi government will implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana across the city, ensuring the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras throughout Delhi. The main objective of this initiative is to provide affordable medicines to the people,” the CM said.

Slamming the previous AAP government for failing to implement the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana in Delhi, Ms Gupta said the government will now introduce this beneficial scheme to ensure that citizens get access to high-quality medicines.

“This scheme will particularly benefit economically weaker sections, as it provides medicines for serious illnesses like cancer and diabetes at much lower prices. Additionally, sanitary napkins for women will be available at just? 1, promoting hygiene and better health for women,” said Ms Gupta.

The CM also announced that the Delhi government will ensure that at least one Jan Aushadhi Kendra is established within a 500-meter radius of every government hospital.