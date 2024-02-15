Modi Wind Blowing, BJP To Get Most LS Seats In State: Kishan

Hyderabad: The political atmosphere for the BJP is favourable and the party was confident that it would win most of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday. He was speaking at an event where senior BRS leader P.L. Srinivas joined the BJP along with his daughter Alekhya. Kishan Reddy said Srinivas had carved a special place for himself as a politician. Kishan Reddy said wherever he was travelling in the state, the response from the people was uniform in that they wanted to support the BJP and vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



