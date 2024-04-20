Modi will disappear if tries to touch Congress, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would disappear if he tries to touch the Congress in Telangana, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday.

Addressing an election campaign rally in support of party’s candidate Neelam Madhu from Medak parliament constituency, he said no development work was done in the constituency except for works carried out by the then former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A large number of industries were established during the tenure of Congress only and Modi and BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did nothing for the constituency in the last 10 years. Revanth Reddy sought to know whether the BJP candidate M Raghunandhan Rao did any development work when he was Dubbaka MLA.

“How can Raghunandhan Rao win the elections when he lost badly from Dubbaka constituency during Assembly elections held in November 2023?” he asked, adding that both the BJP and BRS were seeking votes without any shame. He demanded the BJP and BRS explain as how many industries and jobs were created for the youth in Medak.

He alleged both Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao failed to give single paisa for the development of Medak parliament constituency. Reiterating that the Congress government would waive off Rs.2 lakh loan of farmers by August 15, he assured that the government would give Rs.500 as bonus to farmers for the next crop.