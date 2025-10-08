Modi Welcomes UK PM Keir Starmer on ‘Historic’ First Visit to India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended a warm welcome to his British counterpart Keir Starmer and called his visit to India historic, as he arrived here with the largest ever trade delegation from the United Kingdom.In a post on X, Modi said, "Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future."

Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future. @Keir_Starmer pic.twitter.com/Sv29sZ6dzj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2025

The British leader, accompanied by a delegation of 125 of the UK's most prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, university vice chancellors, landed in Mumbai this morning on a two-day visit.