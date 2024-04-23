Modi Wave Sweeping Across the Country, Says Piyush Goyal

Hyderabad: Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday that the groundswell support would propel Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a third term in office, and the BJP would win even hotly-contested seats like Hyderabad. He said people are determined to rally behind Modi to accelerate India’s progress and fortify its future.

Addressing the people after BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy filed his nomination papers, Goyal said the outcome of the ongoing elections came at a pivotal moment in charting India's course towards prosperity and inclusivity under Modi's leadership. On the other hand, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc led by Rahul Gandhi was fragmented, with members often struggling to find common ground on key issues and internal disagreements often surfacing publicly.

He said that Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal were critical of Rahul Gandhi, who had attacked both of them. These public exchanges underscored the challenges the alliance faced, Goyal said.

Vishweshwar Reddy said the nation had made its preference for Modi clear. “India is increasingly recognised today as a global power, with the world turning to it for guidance in navigating challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic or conflict situations. Modi while alleviating poverty is also protecting the nation and dharma. He has played a pivotal role in significantly expanding the economy, elevating it from the 10th largest to the 5th largest in the world.”

“As an MP representing Chevella with the BJP in power at the Centre, I will actively work to secure developmental funds and implement various schemes that will directly benefit the constituents of Chevella,” he pointed out.

Vishweshwar Reddy had visited several places in Chevella, Vikarabad, Tandur, Parigi, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram segments in the last 25 days as part of his Praja Ashirwada Yatra.

BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, BJP official spokesperson Rani Rudrama Devi, former Chevella MLA K.S. Rathnam and other senior leaders were present.