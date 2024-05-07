Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to elect NDA nominees to power in the present polls so that a double-engine government can be set up.

“AP has Modi’s guarantee, the Telugu Desam chief’s leadership, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s commitment to develop the state,” Modi said while addressing a large gathering of the people at Vemagiri near Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

Modi said that after the May 13 elections, AP would witness a new chapter in its political journey as we will form the governments in the state and at the Centre. He sounded confident that wherever elections for assemblies were held, including in Odisha, the NDA would be elected to power.

The PM turned critical on the Congress and the YSRC government in AP by saying that even as the elections were underway, the Congress leader admitted defeat. “The YSRC government in AP was unable to develop the state in the last five years.”

He said that when Chandrababu Naidu was in power, the TD chief led AP to development, while the YSRC government made AP to fall into the debt trap.

Appreciating global recognition to AP youths' technological skills, he said the YSRC government did no work in the guise of development, involving in corruption and delaying the execution of several central schemes.

He said that the ED attached hidden wealth of ‘1.25 lakh crore so far, and he claimed that this was “given back to the poor who owned it.”

The PM said he was consulting with legal experts to find ways to curb black money and bring it out from its hideouts, so as to give this to the poor, and claimed that it was Modi’s guarantee to the people of the nation.

He slammed the YSRC for reneging on its promise to prohibit liquor and alleged that it was allied to the sand and liquor mafia and halted the development. The YSRC failed to develop even a single capital despite assuring the people to develop three capitals, he said, and said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has failed in financial mismanagement.

Modi also criticised the YSRC government, saying that it failed to complete the Polavaram project even as the Centre allotted `15,000 crore.

While addressing another public meeting at Anakapalli, the PM listed out several projects that were in progress including development of a 4,000 km road network to a length of 9,000 km.

He was critical of the YSRC for not giving land for construction of an administrative office for a separate railway zone for Visakhapatnam. It derailed development, he said.

Modi also took potshots at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not completing the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project started by late YSR and alleged that though Jagan Mohan Reddy inherited the political legacy of his father, he failed to take up the works. He promised to address the problems of the fisherfolk and sugarcane farmers once the NDA was elected to power.

In closing remarks, Modi asked the people to convey his Namaskarams to their family members and others.

Addressing the public at Anakapalli, Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu said the YSRC government has derailed the progress of AP. adding that Visakhapatnam had become a place for crime, corruption and looting. He said, “Our manifesto is getting good support from the people. We will win 25 Lok Sabha and 160 Assembly seats.”

Addressing the public at Rajamahendravaram, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan listed out several central schemes, which were renamed and being implemented as state schemes by the YSRC government in AP. He thanked PM Modi for identifying several top personalities including artists and scientists who were experts from several parts of AP and honoring them with Padma awards.